WWE signs Pat McAfee to contract extension

WWE announced the following today-

Pat McAfee Signs Multiyear Extension With WWE®

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with WWE.

Since April 2021, McAfee has served as an analyst, alongside Michael Cole, for Friday Night SmackDown at 8 pm ET live each week on FOX.

The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come.

Earlier this year, McAfee delighted fans and lit up social media with a WrestleMania debut for the ages at AT&T Stadium in Dallas when battling Theory, Mr. McMahon, and even getting stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin.