WWE Board of Directors member resigns

Former ESPN Executive Connor Schell has resigned from the WWE Board of Directors.

Schell was elected to the Board last year, but submitted his resignation on Wednesday. The resignation, revealed in a new WWE SEC filing, is effective immediately, and was signed off on by WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

The SEC filing notes that Schell resigned from the Board due to an increased workload with his new role at The North Road Company, a new content studio. The filing included the following:

“Mr. Schell resigned from the Board due to an increased slate of responsibilities resulting from his new, expanded role at the newly formed The North Road Company, a global, multi-genre content studio. Mr. Schell’s decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

There is no word on if Schell’s resignation is related to the Board’s investigation into allegations of misconduct by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Senior Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. However, mainstream media coverage of Schell’s resignation is bringing back up the investigation into McMahon and Laurinaitis.