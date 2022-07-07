Video: Christian Cage makes reference to Jeff Hardy’s issues during AEW Dynamite

During the July 6, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, there was an in-ring confrontation between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy. Cage got heat when he mentioned Matt’s brother Jeff and made reference to Jeff Hardy’s personal issues…

“You’re starting to make your brother sound like the sober one.”

“You’ll even turn a blind eye to your brother’s issues to get one last run. Your screw up, loser brother isn’t the worst thing to happen to your family… you are.”