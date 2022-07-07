Tammy Sytch granted public defender in criminal DUI case

PWInsider reports that Tammy Sytch has been approved for a public defender in her criminal DUI case in Florida. The next pre-trial hearing on the matter is set for August 11. Sytch is facing several charges, including manslaughter, after a car crash that led to the death of Julian Lasseter.

Meanwhile, Sytch isn’t out of the woods yet with her case in the state of Pennsylvania. The state sent her a delinquency notice, noting she is now 1,183 days overdue in making payments for her court costs. Those go back to her 2015 and 2016 DUI arrests there. She now owes Carbon County $4,544.30. This is the third delinquency notice sent to her by the state. Her last payment was made on June 15, 2020, for $120.