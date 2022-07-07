Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Friday

The July 8 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday at the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, NY, after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Eddie Kingston defeated Konosuke Takeshita

* Serena Deeb and ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie. Deeb attacked Martinez after the match

* Gates of Agony defeated ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Gresham walked out on Moriarty and joined Tully Blanchard Enterprises

* Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese