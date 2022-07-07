Spoiler update on the NXT UK Championship

Tyler Bate is your new WWE NXT UK Champion.

As noted earlier today, Ilja Dragunov appeared at the NXT UK TV tapings in London with a boot on his foot, and revealed that he has suffered an injury. Dragunov then relinquished the NXT UK Title, and it was announced that an eight-man tournament would be held to crown the new champion.

In an update, the tournament wrapped up at the same tapings, and Bate became the new champion.

The finals of the tournament saw Bate defeat his former Moustache Mountain partner, Trent Seven. The two have been feuding for several weeks now.

This is Bate’s second reign with the NXT UK Title as he was the inaugural champion crowned in January 2017, when it was known as the WWE UK Title. He held the title for 125 recognized days in that first reign. Dragunov began his first reign with the title by defeating Gunther on August 22, 2021 at NXT Takeover 36, and has held the title for at least 319 recognized days, depending on when the injury announcement segment airs.

Dragunov still has a title defense against Wolfgang that will air in the coming weeks. That match was taped last month in London at the NXT UK TV tapings.

There’s no word yet on how long Dragunov will be out of action, and also no word on when the title change will air on TV, but we will keep you updated.