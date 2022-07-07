Spoiler on the NXT UK Title from today’s tapings

Ilja Dragunov has relinquished the WWE NXT UK Title due to an injury.

NXT UK held TV tapings today at BT Sport studios in London, England, and Dragunov came out with one of his feet in a protective boot. He announced that he was vacating the NXT UK Title due to the injury.

WWE will now hold an eight-man tournament to crown a new NXT UK Champion.

Dragunov defended his title against Wolfgang at the NXT UK TV tapings held in June, but that match has not aired yet. There’s no word yet on exactly when today’s segment will air, but we will keep you updated.

Dragunov has been champion since defeating Gunther at NXT Takeover 36 on August 22, 2021. He held the title for at least 319 recognized days, depending on when today’s segment airs. Since winning the title, Dragunov has retained over A-Kid, Rampage Brown, JD McDonagh (Jordan Devlin), Nathan Frazer, Roderick Strong, and McDonagh again, in the Loser Leaves NXT UK match that aired on May 12.

Dragunov has been with WWE since February 2019. There is no word yet on how long he will be on the shelf.

WWE has not announced the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.