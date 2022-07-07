Reaction to Jordynne Grace’s comments on Benoit, Drew McIntyre works out with a NFL team

– Drew McIntyre recently had a workout with the pro football team Tennessee Titans to get into better shape.

Side note : the beautiful woman in the picture is his wife Kaitlyn

Reaction to Jordynne Grace’s “may he burn in hell” comments on Chris Benoit….

I think @JordynneGrace just lost a lot of wrestling credibility from some of her comments. — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) July 7, 2022

A reasonable and factual take from @gailkimITSME to counter the point of view of an amateur commenter who apparently doesn't realize Benoit didn't NEED to "remember" matches, he could just HAVE them. Her opinion of Angle is spot on too. https://t.co/tsXnfdjgYi — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 7, 2022