Paige officially gone from WWE

Paige is officially gone from WWE and is now a free agent. With her contract not renewed, she is not subject to any no-compete clauses so technically she can show up anywhere, at anytime starting today.

Paige, real name Saraya, announced her departure from the company in a post on Twitter last month and thanked WWE for giving the “18-year old British pale emo girl that didn’t look like your average diva” a chance of a lifetime.

She said leaving was not her choice and she would have loved to do more for the company, but sitting on the sidelines for the last several years, she understood the decision.

Paige signed with WWE in 2011 and was part of NXT until 2014. She made her main roster debut on the Raw after Mania in 2014, beating AJ Lee for the Divas title on her first night. Unfortunately, a neck injury cut her wrestling career short and she retired in 2018. She then spent several months on Smackdown where she played the role of General Manager and then moved as a contributor to WWE Backstage on FS1. She is a former NXT Women’s champion and a two-time Divas champion.

During a Twitch stream, she was asked if she’s ready to get in the ring again and she said she would if the money was right.

“I feel like I can compete again, yeah. 1000%,” she responded.

This week, she wrote a heartfelt farewell letter to WWE and fans which was published on The Players Tribune.