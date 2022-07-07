Jeff Hardy’s arraignment moved to August 2

Jeff Hardy’s arraignment, which was originally set for two days ago on July 5, has been pushed to Tuesday, August 2. The hearing, at Volusia County Court, is scheduled for 2:30PM.

Jeff waived his rights to attend any pre-trial hearings after filing a not guilty plea. He is being charged with one count of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, driving with a canceled/suspended/revoked license, and violating restrictions placed on a driver’s license.

Hardy was arrested on June 13, blowing nearly four times the alcohol legal limit. He is currently in rehab, something he had to go to if he wanted to keep his AEW job.

Last night on Dynamite, Christian Cage took a dig on Matt Hardy telling him that the stuff he’s saying makes his brother Jeff sound like the sober one.