AEW Dynamite viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 979,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.30% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.023 million viewers for the Blood & Guts and post-Forbidden Door show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.36 rating. This week’s 0.36 key demographic rating represents 470,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is even with last week’s 470,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.36 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.36 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #32 in viewership for the night on cable this week, tied with Discovery’s 9pm airing of Expedition X, which also drew a 0.09 key demo rating for the #38 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is even with last week’s #32 ranking, which was also tied, but with MSNBC’s 6am airing of Morning Joe.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifth-best total audience of the year so far, and tied with other episodes for the seventh-best key demo rating of the year. There was some sports competition from the MLB last night, but nothing major as it was a fairly normal night on TV. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.30% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

While Dynamite topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.36 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.254 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating for the #5 spot on the Cable Top 150.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 12.4% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 9.09% from the previous year.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Blood & Guts fallout, Rush making his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut vs. Penta Oscuro, an appearance by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Scorpio Sky defending the AEW TNT Title against new champion Wardlow in a Street Fight, plus the main event, which saw Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defend against Brody King.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode