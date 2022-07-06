WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live Independence Day and post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.563 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.88% from last week’s 1.951 million viewers for the John Cena 20th Anniversary and Money In the Bank go-home episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.702 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.005 million), the second hour drew 1.661 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.016 million) and the final hour drew 1.327 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.832 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 31.48% from last week’s 0.54 key demo rating. That 0.37 key demo rating represents 487,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 30.42% from the 700,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.54 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

To compare, the last time RAW aired on Independence Day was on July 4, 2016. That show, headlined by Team USA vs. Team World in a 16-man Elimination Match, drew 2.658 million viewers with a 0.93 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot, and the two weeks before that. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.37 key demo rating, the Jesse Watters Special on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 1.964 million viewers, also drawing a 0.11 key demo rating for the #25 spot.

RAW ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind Jesse Watters Special, breaking news coverage at 5pm on FOX News, Special Report with Brett Baier Special, FOX News Live Special at 2pm, Outnumbered Special, FOX News Live Special at 1pm, and Independence Day Special on FOX News. This is up from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since the Hell In a Cell go-home show on May 30, and the lowest key demo rating for a USA Network episode since December 6, 2021. RAW episodes near the Independence Day holiday in recent years have coincided with near-record or record lows for the show. There was no sports competition for RAW on Monday. Despite the drops, RAW took home the #1 spot on cable for the fourth week in a row. This week’s RAW viewership was down 19.88% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 31.48% from last week.

The Great American Tag Sale on ABC drew an average of 1.583 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 2.205 million viewers on CBS, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special drew 4.481 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.087 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 274,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.220 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 909,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Macy’s Fireworks special on NBC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.62, and the best viewership of the night on network TV with 4.481 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 6.18% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.75% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode did not air on Independence Day, but July 5.

Monday’s Independence Day and post-Money In the Bank edition of RAW aired live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA, and had just two real happenings advertised ahead of time – Money In the Bank fallout, Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. hometown stars The Mysterios, and The Miz’s response to the warning from Logan Paul. The main event ended up being Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a No Holds Barred match.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode