Video of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole reacting to Liv Morgan’s MITB win

WWE has released must see new footage that shows how Michael Cole and Pat McAfee reacted to Liv Morgan cashing in her Money In the Bank briefcase to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey at WWE Money In the Bank on Saturday.

The footage shows Cole and McAfee realizing that Morgan was cashing in after Rousey’s win over Natalya, then their reactions to the big surprise title change.

You can see the video below.

Morgan responded to the video and wrote, “I loooooo00ove this [laughing emoji] [folded hands emoji]”

You can see both tweets below: