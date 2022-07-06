Title matches announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor
ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR:
ROH World Television Championship
Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal
It has been signed, it is official! ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe defends his Title against longest reigning former champion @TheLethalJay at @ringofhonor's #DeathBeforeDishonor Saturday July 23rd!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ybvLmFrl1p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022
ROH Pure Championship
Wheeler Yuta vs Daniel Garcia
FTR has challenged The Briscoes to face them at Death Before Dishonor for the ROH Tag Team Titles.
Hey out there, interested in heading to @ringofhonor “Death Before Dishonor” on the 23rd? The presale is tomorrow morning starting at 10/ET. Want the code? Here it is: 1863ALL That’s it, grab those tix! pic.twitter.com/8GWiFNHzkG
— Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) July 6, 2022