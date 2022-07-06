Title matches announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR:

ROH World Television Championship

Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal

It has been signed, it is official! ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe defends his Title against longest reigning former champion @TheLethalJay at @ringofhonor's #DeathBeforeDishonor Saturday July 23rd!

Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ybvLmFrl1p

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022