Title matches announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor

Jul 6, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR:
ROH World Television Championship
Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship
Wheeler Yuta vs Daniel Garcia

FTR has challenged The Briscoes to face them at Death Before Dishonor for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Chanyota

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal