Reigns not advertised for Extreme Rules, AEW headed to Buffalo, plus Lashley and Lacey Evans notes

– This year’s Extreme Rules PLE will be taking place on Saturday October 8th and the likes of Drew McIntyre, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley are being advertised however Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn’t. Reigns hasn’t competed on a PLE since WrestleMania Backlash but is set for both SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle.

– Bobby Lashley is closing in on an impressive milestone in WWE. This is because he was last pinned on the September 27th, 2021 episode of RAW when Big E beat him for the WWE Title.

– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Lacey Evans revealed that wants WWE to bring back Evolution. She said “I think it’s always necessary. Why not? I mean, what would be the hurt of it? I don’t think there would be a hurt of it. I think that all the moms out there now, especially wrestling, you’ve got Ronda Rousey, you got Becky Lynch, you got the Bellas, you got Lacey Evans, you’ve got Bianca Belair, you’ve got Tamina – you’ve got all these badass women that are [mothers]. How about let’s do another one and have all our babies ringside watching their mamas and then behind that have all the girls in the world that want to be sports entertainers behind the babies and then behind them – you know what I’m saying?”

– At tonight’s AEW tapings, Justin Roberts announced AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Buffalo, NY on September 7th.

