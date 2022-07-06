Paige pens farewell on The Player’s Tribune: “It’s hard to say goodbye”

One day before she is officially no longer Paige, the former WWE Divas champion wrote an article for The Players Tribune with the title “It’s Hard to Say Goodbye.”

In her piece, Saraya details her journey inside the WWE, noting how she’s been known as Paige for over 11 years and worked for the company her entire adult life.

“WWE — those three letters have given so much to me. In many ways, they’ve come to define me. And they’ve never lost their meaning. The idea of being a WWE Superstar … I’m still blown away by that, still humbled by it,” she wrote. “Which makes it hard to say goodbye.”

Saraya noted how she knew this moment would come but now that it’s here, it does not seem real, but one thing that’s real is gratitude. She gave thanks to AJ Lee, The Bella Twins, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, the guys and girls over at NXT, coaches, and the whole female locker room she shared with.

“And I want to thank YOU ALL — truly, anyone who might be reading. From my bosses to my coworkers to my friends to my fans. For the past 11 years, you’ve let me live out my dreams. More living to come. I’ll see you down the road,” she concluded.