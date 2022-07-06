News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Blue Cross Arena at The War Memorial in Rochester, New York.

Dynamite will be headlined by Jon Moxley’s first Interim AEW World Title defense. He will face Brody King, who became the new #1 contender by winning the Royal Rampage match last Friday night.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Blood & Guts fallout

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will appear together

* Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow in a Street Fight

* Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Brody King