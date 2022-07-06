New TNT champion crowned

There’s a new TNT champion in town and his name is Wardlow!

The 34-year-old AEW star beat Scorpio Sky in the opening match of Dynamite to win his first gold in the promotion. Wardlow hit three powerbombs and then just placed his foot on Sky for the pinfall. Wardlow’s celebration included gold confetti and pyro on the stage.

He becomes the seventh person to win the TNT title following Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes, Brodie Lee, Miro, Sammy Guevara, and Scorpio Sky.

Sky had won the title at Battle of the Belts II back in April and his run ended after 71 days. This was his second run with the TNT title after an initial 38-day run which started in early March.