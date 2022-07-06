MLW-Impact interpromotional tag team match added to JCP event for Ric Flair’s last match
A big first-time-ever interpromotional tag team match has been added to the line-up for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.
As seen below in the new JCP Control Center video, David Crockett has announced The Briscoes (Mark, Jay) vs. The Von Erichs (Ross, Marshall) for the big event in Nashville.
This is being billed as an Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match.
The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend.
Below is the updated card for the JCP event, along with the latest JCP Control Center videos with David Crockett to announce the new match:
Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair vs. TBA
Impact World Title Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
Impact Wrestling Match
The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)
MLW Match
Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
AAA Fatal 4 Way
Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix
NJPW Match
Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match
The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs
