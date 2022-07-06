Leva Bates talks about her backstage role, updated New Japan Strong taping card

– While on Thunder Rosa’s Youtube Channel, AEW star Leva Bates spoke about her backstage roles.

During the show, Bates revealed that she’s a double contract, she’s both talent and office. She runs the makeup department as well as the wardrobe department. She also does P.R. work for AEW.

– The updated 7/24 New Japan Strong taping card is as follows:

Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something

Clark Connors vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi

The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Heat Seekers

TJP vs. Mascara Dorada

Big Damo vs. Hikuleo

Grady Cole Center – Charlotte N.C