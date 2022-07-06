Leva Bates talks about her backstage role, updated New Japan Strong taping card

Jul 6, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– While on Thunder Rosa’s Youtube Channel, AEW star Leva Bates spoke about her backstage roles.

During the show, Bates revealed that she’s a double contract, she’s both talent and office. She runs the makeup department as well as the wardrobe department. She also does P.R. work for AEW.

– The updated 7/24 New Japan Strong taping card is as follows:

Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something

Clark Connors vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi

The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Heat Seekers

TJP vs. Mascara Dorada

Big Damo vs. Hikuleo

Grady Cole Center – Charlotte N.C

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Chanyota

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal