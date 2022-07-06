Jordynne Grace on Chris Benoit: “may he burn in hell”

Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace shoots on Chris Benoit and says “may he burn in hell.”

Grace gave her reaction to a fan’s question about what wrestlers personally thought of Benoit’s in-ring ability.

Proving a point: I said something very lightly critical about him. People jump to defend him. He should NEVER be defended. Dude lost that right when he gave his 7 year old Xanax and strangled him while he was already unconscious. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) July 7, 2022