Jordynne Grace on Chris Benoit: “may he burn in hell”
Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace shoots on Chris Benoit and says “may he burn in hell.”
Grace gave her reaction to a fan’s question about what wrestlers personally thought of Benoit’s in-ring ability.
Proving a point: I said something very lightly critical about him. People jump to defend him. He should NEVER be defended. Dude lost that right when he gave his 7 year old Xanax and strangled him while he was already unconscious.
Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn’t either. He would mop the floor with everyone. https://t.co/0pP7gdeFnB
