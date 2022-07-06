Alexa Bliss wanted to do a darker character, Lance Storm puts over Impact Wrestling

– While speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character Podcast, Alexa Bliss revealed that she wanted to return from her recent hiatus as a darker character.

She said: “I wanted it to go even darker and deeper,” she later added. “I had Jason (Baker) come out with a sketch and prototype of a different version of Lilly, which would have been super cool. Obviously, with creative, things always change. I’m still holding on that this new version of Lilly will come out one day. We’ll see.”

– Lance Storm via Twitter:

I know I’m biased but @IMPACTWRESTLING is really firing on all cylinders at the moment and has been for a while. If you haven’t checked us out in a while Thursday would be a great time to start. Check out Sabin vs Kazarian from last week if you don’t believe me. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 6, 2022

