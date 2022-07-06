7/6/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Rochester, New York.

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship – Street Fight: Scorpio Sky (c) (w/American Top Team) vs. Wardlow

Apologies, my Internet modem was acting up during the first part of this match. It came on when Wardlow was in slight control in the ring, but then Sky took control on the outside right as the show went to commercial.

Back from the break, Sky has Wardlow up top. Sky delivers a few shots, but Wardlow comes back with some of his own and sends Sky down to the mat. Wardlow connects with a senton and sets up for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Dan Lambert sends his guys into the ring. Wardlow takes them out and tosses one of them out on the rest of them. Sky hits Wardlow with the title belt and goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Wardlow knocks Lambert off the apron and slams Sky to the mat. Wardlow begins the Powerbomb Symphony and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. Moxley says a lot of people have lost money betting against him and a lot of people have tried to make a name for themselves against him. Moxley says maybe Brody King forgot what kind of monster he is. He says he beat Hiroshi Tanahashi’s face in, and then carved up more guys inside Blood and Guts, which was a lot of fun. Moxley says he knows who King is, and he knows his friends and enemies. Moxley asks how big King’s heart it, because he is going to be swimming with the biggest shark in AEW. Moxley says the Blackpool Combat Club pushes limits, and he tells King to step up or get stepped on.

