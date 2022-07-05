Montez Ford talks about The Street Profits possibly breaking up

Prior to the MITB PPV, Montez Ford did an interview with Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman and he talked about The Street Profits possibly breaking up. Ford made it no secret that he does have hopes of becoming a WWE World Champion one day.

Montez Ford: “If the draft happens and we’re forced to go our separate ways, we’re definitely going to keep that support there, keep bringing it 100 percent. I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion. That dream just never fades away man. When you’re here, I feel like if you’re not trying to be the guy or the team, then what are you here for? You know, besides the money. But still at the same time, like you want to create a legacy.”

It should be noted that many within WWE are very high on Montez Ford right now due to his charisma, athleticism and especially with his current newfound physique.