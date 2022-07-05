LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH

– Tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash opens up on the USA Network with NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley, hosting a Great American Bash BBQ cookout. The NXT 2.0 roster is there, and they’re all hyping up tonight’s matches. Ikemen Jiro chugs his drink as others chant for him. Duke Hudson enters the pool and Sanga enters right after him with a big cannonball. They have words as Hudson is worried about getting an ear infection. They start splashing each other now.

– We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the NXT Great American Bash. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Fans chant “USA!” as we see picnic tables set up around the arena, which has a red, white and blue theme.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

We go right to the ring for tonight’s first title match and out first comes Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. They head to the ring together as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next are NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, along with their leader, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

The bell rings and Jayne starts off with Jade. They lock up and go to the mat as fans do dueling chants. They wrestle back up, still locked up, and the back & forth continues. Jayne takes Jade into the ropes and backs off. Jade ducks a swing and rolls Jayne up for a 2 count. They go at it and trade counters again. They counter kicks and Jade kicks Jayne away from the mat, then uppercuts her. Jade with a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Dolin tags in and goes at it with Jade. Jade rocks her with an uppercut and in comes Perez.

Perez ties up the arm and decks Dolin with a forearm. Perez and Jade go for a double suplex but the referee backs Jade back out of the ring. Jayne takes advantage of the referee being distracted, then they hit Perez with a sneak attack. The champs hold Perez against the middle rope as Rose taunts her from ringside. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Toxic Attraction continues to dominate. Dolin keeps Perez down and works her over while Rose talks trash from ringside. Dolin puts Perez’s mouth around the bottom rope and stands on her back. Dolin covers for 2. Jayne tags in and chops Perez in the corner, then drops her and puts a knee in her back.

More back and forth now. Dolin and Jade go at it now. Jade with a big hurricanrana and an enziguri to rock Dolin. Jade with a high knee in the corner for a 2 count. Dolin blocks a DDT and rocks Jade. Jayne tags in. Jade charges and knocks Dolin down on the apron, then kicks Jayne away. Jade takes Jayne back down for another 2 count. Jayne gets whipped into the challenger’s corner and she goes down. Perez tags in and hits a missile dropkick while Jayne is held. Perez covers for 2.

Jade and Perez with a double superkick to Jayne. She covers but Rose pulls the referee out of the ring to stop his count. The referee yells at Rose and then ejects her to the back. Fans pop as Rose throws a fit. Jade counters Jayne in the ring and has her pinned for the win but the referee is late getting back in and Jayne kicks out. Jayne drops Perez.

Dolin tags in for the double team but Jade breaks the pin up just in time. Jayne tosses Jade to the floor. Jade ends up running back in and taking Jayne out to the floor with a tackle as Dolin and Perez trade offense. Perez kicks Dolin and then hits the Pop Rocks Destroyer for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions: Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez

– After the match, the crowd goes wild as the new champs take their titles and celebrate while the music hits. We go to replays. Jade and Perez raise their titles in the air as fans cheer them on.

– We see footage from earlier today where a camera man stopped NXT Champion Bron Breakker as he was entering the arena. Bron is asked how his shoulder is doing and he says it’s fine. Bron keeps walking in as the announcers hype tonight’s main event.

– Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are backstage with Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Santos says last week he had to handle some business that broke his heart, but The Don has to make tough decisions. This is a reference to making Troy “Two Dimes” sleep with the fish, which is how they wrote him out of TV after he was released. Tony says the others are probably wondering where Santos Escobar is. Tony says he handled Escobar last night. He recalls how he said he’d walk out with the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes a few weeks back, or else, and this is the else – he shows Lopez, Cruz and Wilde a photo on his phone, showing Escobar laid up in a hospital. Tony says this is for Santos calling him and laughing at him last week. Tony says the only person putting in work between the three is Lopez, who has increased business at the port by 18%. Tony says “you two clowns” Wilde and Cruz will will have one last opportunity to prove their loyalty to The Family net week, or they will be joining Santos i the hospital. Tony and Stacks walk off. Lopez tells Wilde and Cruz to call Santos right now to make sure he’s OK.

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

We go back to the ring and out comes Wes Lee. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette from Pretty Deadly. They say everyone thinks London if the fashion capitol of England, but they go on about how the best place in the UK is where they’re from, Essex. They go on and take shots at NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley, and say they’re coming for the titles. We go back to the ring and out comes Trick Williams with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Trick pays tribute to Muhammad Ali and Hayes is somewhat acting as his corner man. The bell rings and Trick drops Lee, then shows off some as Lee stares him down. Trick takes Lee to the corner, then launches him across the ring. Lee fights back and unloads with offense, sending Trick down in the corner, calling for a time out. Hayes gives him a squirt of water and he gets back in the match.

Trick and Lee trade counters now. Lee gets the upperhand and dropkicks Trick back into his corner. Hayes hypes him up and gives him some more water. Lee with a big running uppercut in the corner. Lee drops Trick but misses a kick. Trick turns that into a big powerslam in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Trick grounds Lee in a submission but the crowd rallies. Lee breaks free and they trade more strikes now. Lee unloads with kicks and nails an enziguri to put Trick on his knees, then he nails a Stomp to the back of the neck. Lee keeps going and kicks Trick to the floor. Hayes distracts Lee and they tangle while Trick recovers. Trick hides behind the ring

Trick runs back in and tackles Lee, then rubs his hands all over Lee’s face. Lee has been blinded by something on Trick’s hands. Lee stumbles to his feet and Trick nails a big spin kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Trick Williams

– After the match, Vic says it smells like rubbing alcohol at ringside. The music hits as fans boo Trick. He stands tall with Hayes as we go to replays.

– Tiffany Stratton is backstage with her makeup artist, preparing for the match with Wendy Choo. Stratton says she’s pretty much perfect but she will take a little more powder on her face. She closes her eyes and Choo shows up, asking if she wants more powder. Stratton realizes this isn’t her makeup artist’s voice. Stratton opens her eyes right as Choo slaps her in the face with a powder puff full of powder. Stratton runs into the door and they start brawling through the backstage area as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

Back from the break and Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton are going at it in the ring after brawling all through the backstage area during the break. Vic says this match was supposed to take place later tonight but here it is.

Stratton smashes Choo’s hand into the ring post, then takes her down. Stratton grinds Choo’s hurt hand over the top rope as fans do dueling chants. Stratton whips Choo into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Stratton continues to work on the hurt arm and hand. Stratton blows a kiss to waste some time and Choo ducks, then fights back out of the corner. They tangle and Stratton counters with a double Stomp for a 2 count.

Stratton bends back Choo’s hand but it looks very weak. Stratton pulls off some of Choo’s fingernails now. Choo fights back with kicks to the gut and more offense. Choo with a cartwheel forearm into the corner. Choo goes to the second rope and hits the Sleeple’s Elbow.

Choo keeps control but Stratton catches her with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Choo kicks out at 2. More back and forth and close calls between the two. Stratton is bleeding from her nose now.

Choo goes for the Sleeper again but Stratton counters, back-flipping to land on her feet, then kicks Choo’s hurt hand, and dropkicks her into the corner. Stratton with the corkscrew Vader Bomb in the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Stratton flexes her muscles in the corner and we see blood on her mouth/nose area. Choo sits up against the barrier and tries to recover.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Jade says she finally got to win the titles with her best friend. Perez says this is all so surreal, and everything has happened so fast… first she won the Breakout Tournament and now she is a tag team champion with her best friend. Jade says it felt so good to knock Toxic Attraction off their pedestal and Perez agrees. Perez says she wants to end Toxic Attraction’s reign once and for all, so she’s cashing in her Breakout Tournament contract next week on NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Perez says Toxic Attraction will be done for good.

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker is backstage warming up in his locker room. Cameron Grimes enters and asks how Bron’s shoulder is doing. Bron says it’s fine. Grimes says he just wanted to let Bron know that he plans to do whatever it takes to become champion tonight. Bron says he wouldn’t want it any other way.

– We see Apollo Crews walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Crews takes the mic and thanks fans as they chant his name. Crews wants to share something. Crews says when he’d go home last year, he’d ask his kids what they thought of his work, and they said that wasn’t him so they didn’t recognize him, so eventually they stopped watching. Crews is proud to say his kids have watched his latest run in NXT, and he returns home to his kids being excited to ask him questions, and he has them to thank for putting this spark back in his career. Crews thanks his kids and says he loves them. Crews says he’s been back for about a month and Xyon Quinn was right – this place is different. Crews says there’s a group of young talent who are hungry to take advantage of any opportunity. Crews says then the wheels in his head got to turning and thinking about possibly locking up with guys like Tony D’Angelo, or a Nathan Frazer, or the winner of tonight’s NXT North American Title match between Grayson Waller and Carmelo Hayes. Crews says we know he will be watching tonight’s NXT Title match because he and Cameron Grimes would make magic in the ring together, and he speaks for everyone when he says he and Bron Breakker would… the music interrupts and out comes Giovanni Vinci.

Vinci says he notices Crews left him off the list, but he doesn’t blame Crews because when Crews imagines what would happen between them, it doesn’t end well for Crews. Vinci says he’s the only guy in NXT who can keep up with Crews’ skills and athleticism, but he can also outperform Crews and outperform him in style. Crews laughs and tells him to stop walking and come in the ring so they can go at it. Fans pop. Vinci says Crews has all these people fooled but not him. Vinci says he’s dressed for a night out, not a spent with all these people, but next week Crews will find out just who the best athlete in NXT is. Vinci, who is on the apron now, assures Crews he will lose next week, but he has 7 days to come up with a good excuse to tell his children. Vinci backs off the apron and heads to the back as Crews looks on.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Ivy Nile. She asks if tonight’s match for the NXT Tag Team Titles is a sign of cracks in The Diamond Mine. Nile says they are all world class athletes and you can’t even step foot in The Diamond Mine Dojo unless you’re a badass. Nile says they all have egos but tonight we will see The Diamond Mine is forever isn’t just a catchphrase, it’s real. We hear Tatum Paxley arguing with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Nile walks over and gets in between them, saying that’s enough. Carter and Chance walk off. Paxley thanks Nile. Nile says if you’re getting yourself in this mess, you need to learn how to get yourself out. Nile tells Paxley to be at The Diamond Mine Dojo at 8am and Paxley says she’s got it.

– We see Grayson Waller backstage getting ready for his title shot. He taunts Carmelo Hayes over last week’s signature ruse, and says he’s coming for the NXT North American Title tonight. We cut backstage to Hayes and Trick Williams. Hayes says he and Waller used to be boys but that’s out the window now because when you play Melo, you play yourself. Hayes mentions how Trick got his win earlier tonight, and he’s next. Hayes goes on about how Waller is just common while he is special, and that ends the segment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette for JD McDonagh, the former Jordan Devlin. He talks about his father and how he told him he could do whatever he wants, but he needs to be the best at it. JD goes on and says anyone who steps in the ring with him gets dissected, and he’s so far ahead of the rest of the roster that they couldn’t see him if they had a set of binoculars. JD says the pain he inflicts changes minds real quick, and that’s his job – he turns doubters to believers. JD tells everyone to enjoy Great American Bash because next week, NXT 2.0 changes forever.

– We see NXT Champion Bron Breakker backstage in the trainer’s room. Breakker is asked if he has any pain in his shoulder. The trainer wants to put some tape on the shoulder but Bron says he’s good, then he walks off.

NXT North American Title Match: Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller. Out next comes NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams. Trick gives Hayes a grand introduction from the podium.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds in the middle of the ring. They break and both accuse each other of pulling hair. Fans do dueling chants as Hayes and Waller talk some trash and get a feel for each other. Waller rolls Hayes for 2, Hayes rolls Waller with a handful of tights for 2. They trade strikes. Hayes dodges a kick and clotheslines Waller.

Hayes chops Waller against the ropes, then whips him across the ring. Waller runs out and rolls back in but Hayes blocks the Stunner. They face off again and Hayes charges but misses. Waller kicks Hayes away from the corner and levels him with a stiff forearm. Waller goes to the middle rope but Hayes cuts him off. Hayes traps Waller in the middle rope, kicks him in the back of the head, then hits a big springboard leg drop while Waller is hanging off the middle rope. Hayes covers for 2.

More back and forth now. Waller gets Hayes on his shoulders and slams him to the mat as Trick cheers Hayes on. Hayes goes to the floor for a breather but Waller follows and levels him with a lariat. Waller talks some trash to Trick and fans as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and they’re still going at it. Hayes claws at Waller’s ear as they tangle some more. Hayes drops Waller for a 2 count, then goes right into a Crossface submission as fans rally. Waller breaks the hold by getting the bottom rope. Waller traps Hayes and works him over in the hold. Hayes ends up rocking Waller with a big kick. Waller levels Hayes with a bigger kick and they’re both down now as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Hayes and Waller stand back up for a staredown as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Hayes and Waller trade big punches in the middle of the ring now. Hayes gets the upperhand and hits the springboard clothesline from the second rope.

Hayes misses a shot and Waller takes his legs out. Waller spikes Hayes into the mat for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Hayes with a big kick. Hayes’ tornado DDT is blocked and Waller drops him with a big Stunner. Hayes rolls to the floor to avoid getting pinned for the title. Waller rolls him back in.

Waller runs to roll back into the ring but Trick gets in his way. Wes Lee runs over from out of the crowd and drops Trick with a big punch. Waller comes back in by rolling through the ropes but Hayes meets him in mid-air and drops him with a big Codebreaker. Hayes goes to the top and hits the big flying leg drop for the pin to retain.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes stands tall with the title as the music hits and we go to replays.

– We see a QR code on the screen with the NXT colors, and fans are told to scan here. It leads to a page that says 8:10:11.

– McKenzie is backstage with Xyon Quinn. He addresses Apollo Crews and how he’s focused on the NXT Title and the NXT North American Title, but says Crews is focused on the wrong thing as he should have his eyes locked onto Quinn. Quinn doesn’t mean to brag but he is box office. He says when you Google “WWE Superstar” it shows his photo in the suggestion box. Quinn says a title reign for Crews, that ain’t it, but him on the other hand, he’s a future multi-time champion. Quinn promises this because NXT 2.0 is about the future and the future of this place is Xyon Quinn.

– We see The Diamond Mine backstage huddled up together for the next match. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp head to the ring while the other three members stare them down.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers

We go back to the ring and out comes Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp of The Diamond Mine. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. She says Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez got lucky tonight but this happened before, and days later Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne corrected themselves, it’s called rinse and repeat. She goes on and says once the adrenaline wears off Perez will realize she made the biggest mistake of her life because she cannot beat Rose. She goes on and says Perez will join the failure club with Jade next week, if she even makes it to their match. We go to Andre Chase teaching a new class on the Declaration of Independence at Chase University. Bodhi Hayward is falling asleep and he blames it on his new roommate, Thea Hail, never sleeping. Hail says they watched Money IN the Bank like 50 times and made memories. Chase likes to see that. A student named Chad talks about some actual American history and Chase snaps on him, telling him to get the hell out of his class and don’t come back because he is American history. Chase brings up England and Hail says it would be perfect to take a trip there. Bodhi says they will never get to go on a field trip. Chase also likes that idea and says they are headed to England. We go back to the ring and NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers of The Diamond Mine are out – Brutus Creed and Julius Creed.

The bell rings and Kemp looks to start with Brutus but Strong tags in. Strong and Brutus tangle to start. Brutus slams Strong and keeps his grip on him. Strong turns it around. Brutus catches Strong for a slam but Strong slides out. Strong runs the ropes and leaps at Brutus but he knocks Strong out of the air with a shoulder. Kemp tags in and goes at it with Julius now. They go at it and Julius catches Strong with a big double underhook suplex.

Strong and Julius talk some trash now, allowing Kemp to come from behind and drop Julius on his head. Kemp mounts Julius with right hands. Strong tags in and they quickly double team Julius in the corner. Strong works Julius over and Kemp comes back in. Kemp ends up on Julius’ back and he gets slammed. Brutus tags in and Julius slams his brother on top of Kemp for a 2 count.

Julius comes right back in and they double team Kemp again. Julius with a big back-drop and a dropkick to Kemp. Kemp goes to the floor for a breather but Strong rolls him right back in. Julius tosses Kemp right back to the floor on the opposite side of the ring. Brutus tags in and goes to the top, then delivers a big flying Brutus Bomb to Kemp on the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kemp is going at it with Julius in the ring now. Kemp grounds Julius with a headlock as fans rally. Kemp rams Julius into the corner and in comes Strong. Strong unloads with knees and forearms to Julius. Julius fights back as they brawl. Strong tags in Kemp again and he decks Julius from behind. Kemp with a cheap shot to Brutus on the apron but he doesn’t go down.

Kemp drops Julius but wastes some time and now Julius mounts a comeback. Julius tackles Kemp and wails away with forearms to keep him down. Julius does a back-flip in the middle of the ring and barks at Kemp. Strong comes in for the save but Brutus knocks him away. Brutus scoops Strong on his back but Strong slides out. Strong looks back and forth between the champs, then knocks Julius off the apron. Julius runs back in as he’s fired up now but he’s held back.

Strong with two big knees to the jaw of Brutus due to the distraction. Kemp and Strong briefly double team Brutus and Kemp wrestles him back to the mat. Kemp with a running shoulder in the corner, then a slingshot Spear to Brutus for a close 2 count. Kemp keeps control but Brutus sends him into the turnbuckles as he charges.

Strong and Julius tag in at the same time. Julius unloads and hits a big German suplex, then a big belly-to-belly throw across the ring. Julius drops his straps and unloads with lefts and rights against the ropes. Julius picks up Strong and dumps him on the mat. Kemp tags in but Julius also dumps him on his head. Julius with the big diving forearm to Kemp for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, the music hits as Brutus and Julius stand tall with their titles in the air. We go to replays. The Diamond Mine, minus Ivy Nile, stands tall in the middle of the ring. Strong hesitates to stand with The Creed Brothers, as does Kemp but not as much as Strong.

– We get a vignette for a new character named Axiom. He says he was a very bright child but that got he and the other smart kids bullied, so he decided to do something about it, and learned how to fight back. He says to escape his environment, he knew it would take more, but he had a gift for mathematics and when he closed his eyes, he’d see numbers and equations, everything broken down to a formula. He says there’s a solution to every problem, and he’s been told he’s technically gifted in the ring, but whether it’s mathematics or physics, everything comes down to a solution. He goes on and says when the body fails, the mind can push you to new heights. He is Axiom. This looks to be the new gimmick for A-Kid, who is out with a minor injury.

– We get a promo for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Mr. Stone, Sofia Cromwell and Von Wagner. Stone requested this time because it’s a travesty that Wagner is not competing at Great American Bash. Stone and Cromwell go on ranting about how fans are to blame for Wagner not being in action tonight. Solo Sikoa interrupts and asks Von why he’s walking around here crying, blaming the NXT Universe for how it is. Solo says you don’t see the Street Champ doing that. He knocks Wagner for acting like he’s owed something and for blaming the fans. Von interrupts and says they, Stone and Cromwell, don’t speak for him, but if the Street Champ wants to run his mouth they can handle business right now. They step closer to each other and have words while facing off. Stone and officials get in between them as a quick shoving match breaks out.

– We see Cameron Grimes walking backstage. We also see Bron Breakker walking backstage.

NXT Title Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first is Cameron Grimes. NXT Champion Bron Breakker is out next to a pop. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.