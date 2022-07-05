Latest on WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden for Raw

Logan Paul has been added to WWE’s upcoming return to Madison Square Garden.

As noted, the July 25 RAW will air live from MSG in New York City, and this will be the go-home RAW for WWE SummerSlam. The arena previously announced Seth Rollins vs. Riddle for that night, which is likely the planned dark main event.

In an update, The World’s Most Famous Arena has now announced Paul for RAW that night. He is set to face The Miz at SummerSlam, and this will likely be their final meeting before the big match.

It was revealed earlier that Paul is also advertised for the July 18 RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Ronda Rousey was previously announced for the live RAW at MSG, but that was before she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Liv Morgan. Rousey, as champion, is still listed on the MSG website but there’s no word yet on if Morgan will be there that night. Rousey vs. Morgan is rumored for SummerSlam.

MSG also previously announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the live RAW that night. There’s still no word yet on if Brock Lesnar will be appearing for the build to their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam, but we will keep you updated.