Impact confirms Alan Angels for Thursday

Impact Wrestling has officially announced former AEW star Alan Angels for Thursday’s post-Against All Odds edition of Impact.

As noted, Angels, the former 5 of The Dark Order, became a free agent from AEW this past Friday as his contract expired the day before. Angels revealed that AEW chose not to re-sign him, but they did offer him a per-night deal, which he turned down. You can click here for his recent comments on the departure.

In an update, it was announced today that Thursday’s Impact show will see Angels challenge X Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, with the title on the line.

Bailey retained over Trey Miguel at Against All Odds last Friday night, and then announced that he was issuing an Open Challenge as he plans to be a fighting champion. Angels has accepted that challenge for this Thursday night.

This will be Bailey’s second title defense since winning the strap during Ultimate X at Slammiversary on June 19, by defeating former champion Ace Austin, Andrew Everett, Alex Zayne, Kenny King, and Miguel. His first title defense was Friday’s win over Miguel.

Thursday’s Impact will mark Angels’ Impact debut. There’s no word yet on if he has signed with the company or if he will continue to appear for them, but we will keep you updated.

Angels vs. Bailey was taped at Saturday’s Impact TV tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta. Full spoilers can be found at this link.