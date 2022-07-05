Cameron Grimes comments on tonight’s NXT Championship match

Tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash event will be headlined by Cameron Grimes challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker for the title.

Grimes took to Twitter today to hype the match, noting that he plans to bring everything he has.

“I’ve had huge opportunities this year but I’m afraid if I don’t succeed tonight that may slow down. I’m bringing everything I have tonight. @WWE @WWENXT #NXTGAB,” Grimes wrote.

Last week’s NXT 2.0 go-home show ended with Breakker suffering a potential arm injury during a confrontation with Grimes. Breakker took to Twitter on Monday night to issue an update on the storyline injury.

“Doctors have cleared me for Great American Bash. See ya tomorrow!,” he wrote.

