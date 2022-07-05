AAA Fatal 4 Way added to Jim Crockett Promotions event with Ric Flair’s last match
The AAA match is now official for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.
Starrcast has announced that AAA will be represented on the card that night with a Fatal 4 Way. The participants will be Bandido, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid and Rey Fenix.
The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend.
Below is the updated card for the JCP event, along with the latest JCP Control Center videos with David Crockett to announce the new matches:
Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair vs. TBA
Impact World Title Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
Impact Wrestling Match
The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)
MLW Match
Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
AAA Fatal 4 Way
Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix
NJPW Match
Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
BREAKING:
On 7/31 as part of the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match at @NMAuditorium, we’re proud to announce a lucha 4-way match presented by @luchalibreaaa!@ReyFenixMx vs @Laredokidpro1 vs @Taurusoriginalvs vs @bandidowrestler
Tickets on sale NOW!
🎟: https://t.co/lpsNIN1jcY pic.twitter.com/fJS75uAx8s
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 5, 2022