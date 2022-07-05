AAA Fatal 4 Way added to Jim Crockett Promotions event with Ric Flair’s last match

The AAA match is now official for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

Starrcast has announced that AAA will be represented on the card that night with a Fatal 4 Way. The participants will be Bandido, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid and Rey Fenix.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend.

Below is the updated card for the JCP event, along with the latest JCP Control Center videos with David Crockett to announce the new matches:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita