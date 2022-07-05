7/5/22 AEW Dark Results

Jul 5, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

  1. Lee Moriarty defeated Leon Ruffin
  2. Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray
  3. A.Q.A. defeated Avery Breaux
  4. Josh Woods defeated Barrett Brown
  5. Sonny Kiss defeated Lamar Diggs
  6. Fuego Del Sol defeated Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall)
  7. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt) defeated Darian Bengston and Gus De La Vega
  8. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth)

