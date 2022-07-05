7/5/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.
—
- Lee Moriarty defeated Leon Ruffin
- Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray
- A.Q.A. defeated Avery Breaux
- Josh Woods defeated Barrett Brown
- Sonny Kiss defeated Lamar Diggs
- Fuego Del Sol defeated Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall)
- Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt) defeated Darian Bengston and Gus De La Vega
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth)