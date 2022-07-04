UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants eventual WWE move

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya told BT Sport in a post-fight interview following his win on Saturday that he is certain that he will be joining WWE in the future.

Adesanya came out for his fight using The Undertaker theme song, complete with the urn, fog, purple lights and everything else…and Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan were all there to see it in person.

“Definitely, that’s something I’ll try my hand at later on just for fun,” when he was asked about WWE. “Not saying it’s going to be a full-time job but I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE or something along that line just for the entertainment factor cause I grew up jumping off the couch…broke my arm doing shooting stars,” Adesanya said.

Adesanya said he came up with the idea of doing The Undertaker entrance earlier in the week and had the full cooperation of the UFC production team to nail it down but did not know that the McMahon etc were going to be there.

“I’m a kid who grew up during the Attitude Era,” he continued. “I play those tracks like the Batista entrance, Stone Cold entrance, just to get the mood while we wrestle!”

Meanwhile, WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker reacted to the entrance when journalist Ariel Helwani reached out for a comment.

“I thought it was great,” Undertaker said. “He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down and sits up like the Undertaker and Adesanya uses my walkout. Pretty damn cool!”