Santana and Ortiz reportedly aren’t on the same page anymore

A few days ago, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Santana and Ortiz aren’t on the same page anymore with Santana taking indie bookings for singles matches. Santana has also posted “126 days” and “soon” on Twitter, which fans have speculated meant the end of his AEW contract.

Sapp added that Santana and Ortiz don’t really stand side by side anymore in promos and have little on screen interaction with each other. As of yesterday Santana and Ortiz have stopped following each other on Twitter as well.