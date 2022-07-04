Possible Raw spoiler, plus Pac and Taya Valkyrie tidbits

PAC is coming back to OTT Wrestling.

Over The Top Wrestling announced that PAC will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against LJ Cleary at OTT Poetry Slam on July 22.

The title match will only happen if PAC retains his title against Shota Umino on July 10 at RevPro.

– Happy 4th from Taya Valkyrie….

– Gunther is set to appear on Raw tonight according to Fightful.

One Response

  1. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    July 4, 2022 at 6:36 pm

    I wouldn’t mind seeing some Valkyrie tidbits….

