News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The post-Money In the Bank and Independence Day edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

WWE has announced one match and one segment for tonight’s show. The Miz will appear live to address Logan Paul’s recent warning, while hometown stars The Mysterios will face Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

New WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is also expected to appear tonight, and so is the man he beat for the title, Theory, who won the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match later in the night.

The Road to SummerSlam on July 31 is also expected to pick up beginning this week but there’s no word yet on what WWE has planned.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Money In the Bank fallout

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. hometown stars The Mysterios

* The Miz responds to warning from Logan Paul