LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The post-Money In the Bank and Independence Day edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a special July 4 video package. We’re now live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California as Corey Graves welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Jimmy Smith is off tonight and Patrick is taking his place. The announcers hype tonight’s show – The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day, new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, new WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy, Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a No Holds Barred match, and more.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Fans chant “Bobby!” as Lashley hits the ring with the title. He says he’s been waiting for this moment for a long time and it couldn’t be a more fitting time to say this… welcome to Monday Night RAW! A louder “Bobby!” chant breaks out now. Lashley says America’s Independence Day holds a special place in all of our hearts. Fans chant “USA!” now. Lashley says he couldn’t be more proud to stand in front of the WWE Universe as the new United States Champion. Lashley says this is important, but it’s not the title that makes the man, it’s the man that makes the title, and he says that to say this… he wants everyone to really pay attention to this… there’s not another man in any division or any promotion that can beat him for this United States Title.

The music interrupts and out comes Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory wonders why Lashley is opening RAW when fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats since Saturday night to hear from him. Theory says Lashley got his title win but the world is talking about the youngest Mr. MITB in history. Fans boo. Theory says he had the odds stacked against him for sure. He enters the ring as a “you suck!” chant starts up. Theory talks about his opponents in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, and says Lashley got him in the first half of the show, but later on he shined in the clutch, grabbed the briefcase and proved to the world that he can do this all day. Fans boo louder now. Lashley knocks Theory for being an arrogant asshole. Lashley says Theory only got in the MITB match because Lashley shattered his fragile little ego into pieces. Lashley suggests he give Theory another ride in The Hurt Lock. Theory interrupts and mentions tonight’s six-man match.

Theory says he’s going straight to the top with the Money In the Bank briefcase, and he was actually informed today that Theory will get his title rematch from Lashley at SummerSlam. Theory says that’s just the start of his SummerSlam plans. He brings up the Brock Lesnar vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Last Man Standing match and says they will beat each other all over the stadium but the last man standing is going A-Town Down, and then he will cash in and leave Nashville as the greatest WWE champion in history.

Lashley says Theory forgot the “if” part of his whole plan – if he makes it to SummerSlam. Lashley says it is Independence Day and these people deserve some fireworks. Theory tosses the MITB briefcase in Lashley’s face and then beats him down with it. Theory stops for a moment to brag. Lashley catches a briefcase shot, rocks Theory and then chokeslams him into the mat. Theory stumbles back to the floor with his briefcase as Lashley’s music hits and he stands tall.

– Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio are backstage with Sarah Schreiber now. Dominik says what Finn Balor said last week was not only disgraceful, but very disrespectful and there’s no one in this business he’d rather learn from than his father. They embrace and Rey says he doesn’t like to brag but they were the first father-son duo to become tag team champions, so he must be doing something right. Rey says as far as tonight goes, it’s been 10 years since he’s been in his hometown of San Diego. Rey must be forgetting about the WWE NXT San Diego appearance he made on January 24, 2019. He says this is also Dominik’s first match in San Diego. Fans in the arena cheer. Rey says just because it’s our house, we’re going to teach The Judgment Day how to respect The Mysterios in the 619. They walk off to the ring.

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

We go back to the ring and out comes hometown stars The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The music hits next and the entrance of The Judgment Day begins as Rey and Dominik look on from the ring. However, Finn Balor and Damian Priest suddenly attack from behind and beat The Mysterios down. They clear the ring of the hometown stars as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break as The Mysterios recover and the two teams begin.

Back from the break and Rey is going at it with Balor. Rey drops Balor and in comes Dominik with a dropkick, then an arm drag to Balor. Dominik controls Balor by his arm and delivers a big arm drag from the corner. Priest tags in and beats Dominik against the ropes now.

Dominik dropkicks Priest, then dumps him over the top rope to the floor. Rey tags in and hits a seated senton from the apron to Priest on the floor. Rey kicks Balor away from him on the apron, but Priest takes advantage and knocks Rey out of the air with a big right hand as he tries to springboard back in. Balor tags back in but Rey counters and nails an enziguri. Dominik tags in and nails a crossbody off the top to Balor, then knocks Priest off the apron.

Balor misses a move on Dominik and gets dropped into the middle rope. Dominik goes for 619 but Priest tagged in and he didn’t see it. priest blocks 619 by catches Dominik’s legs, then ramming him over into the barrier. We go to another picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Dominik fights Balor off, then nails a Slingblade. Rey and Priest tag in at the same time and they go at it. Rey counters and drops Priest for a close 2 count. Rey rallies the crowd and goes to the top but Priest cuts him off. Rey fights from the apron and goes up for the seated senton. Balor breaks the pin up just i time. Dominik superkicks Balor out of the ring. Priest kicks Dominik and goes to the second rope. Dominik launches Rey into Priest and Rey sends Dominik flying off the second rope with a hurricanrana. Priest kicks out at 2.

Rey prepares to follow-up but Priest levels him with a big clothesline, then knocks Dominik off the apron. Priest hoists Rey to his shoulders, then tags in Balor. Priest slams Rey as Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Rey moves. Balor charges but Rey drops him in place for 619. Priest charges and Dominik sends him into position for 619. The Mysterios hit a big double 619 for a pop from the 619 crowd. Rey goes to the top for the Frogsplash to Balor but Balor gets his knees up. Rey kicks out just in time.

Priest slides a steel chair in the ring, then distracts the referee from the apron. Dominik comes to the apron but Balor knocks him off with the chair. The referee turns around and Rey knocks himself down while Balor is standing there with the chair, a move out of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero’s playbook. The referee calls the match and The Mysterios win via disqualification.

Winners by DQ: The Mysterios

– After the match, Balor and Priest seethe in the ring as Rey and Dominik head up the ramp and continue their celebration.

– We get a video on Logan Paul’s recent in-ring training and how he’s signed a longterm WWE contract. We see The Miz’s comments from last week, and then Paul’s warning to The Miz after he signed his deal. Megan Morant is backstage with Miz now, and she asks about Paul’s recent warning. Miz says he was proud to hear what Paul said because he loves confidence, wild outlandish statements that get people talking and that’s exactly what Paul does, it’s how he built his massive fanbase. Miz says Paul surrounds himself with a bunch of Yes-Men, and women, and “out there” it’s very successful for him, but here in WWE, it’s a different animal and it will humble you, trust Miz because he knows, he came from outside fame. Miz reminds us he was on MTV’s Real World before WWE, and says he doesn’t want Paul to make the same mistakes he did when he first got here. Miz says he’s a nice guy, so he wants Paul to retract his statement, accept his offer for SummerSlam, and he will promise not only Paul will be successful in WWE, but they will become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Miz says if Paul doesn’t accept his offer, he will be relentless and he will make Paul earn everything, and he will humble him. Morant asks about Miz quitting last week’s match with AJ Styles. Miz denies this and says he had two matches last week, and if anyone is quitting tonight it’s AJ because he doesn’t take well to sophomoric jokes. Morant goes to bring up the “tiny balls” jokes but Miz cuts her off. Miz says he will go out there tonight to show AJ and everyone else that he has colossal, gargantuan American-sized balls… because he’s The Miz and he’s awesome. Miz walks off.

AJ Styles vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see several Superstars and other people under a tent for an Independence Day cookout. The Street Profits welcome everyone to their 4th of July Bonanza Extravaganza Cookout. The Profits mention Money In the Bank and go on with their promos. Montez Ford declaring that like his shoulder was at Money In the Bank, USA is up and we want the… Alpha Academy interrupts as Chad Gable hushes The Profits. Gable asks how The Profits can be partying after losing on Saturday night, and how they can party like everyone else who thinks this night is just about fireworks and eating hot dogs. Gable is going to read from the Declaration of Independence. Ford slaps Gable with a hot dog and doesn’t want him to do that again. Otis gets in The Profits’ face and tells them not to disrespect an American hero, Gable because he’s an Olympian. Otis mentions how he can eat 20 hot dogs, more than anyone else. Angelo Dawkins says he’s the three-time hot dog eating champion out of Fairfield, Ohio. Otis talks some trash and mentions how he can suck dogs down like Coca-Cola. Montez Ford asks the rest of the party if they want to see a hot dog eating contest and they do. We cut to backstage and see The Mysterios walking. Finn Balor and Damian Priest suddenly attack from behind and beat them down. Dominik Mysterio is launched into a production case and Balor mounts Rey Mysterio. The beating continues until officials break it up and tell The Judgment Day to leave. Officials call for help as they tend to The Mysterios now. We go back to the ring and The Miz is out as we see what happened between Miz and AJ in last week’s Second Chance qualifier. Miz and AJ go at it to start the match.

Miz and AJ trade offense for the first few minutes. AJ clotheslines Miz over the top rope to the floor. AJ plays to the crowd, then launches himself over the top rope with a big punch to take Miz back down at ringside. AJ is fired up as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Miz and AJ are trading strikes in the middle of the ring. AJ drops Miz and hits the sliding forearm. Fans cheer AJ on as he leaps into the corner with a clothesline. AJ with the Ushigoroshi for a close 2 count.

Miz counters and sends AJ into the turnbuckles. They tangle and Miz blocks the Calf Crusher, then drops AJ with a big DDT for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. AJ continues his celebration until Ciampa attacks him and lays him out. Ciampa unloads on AJ and sends him into the post in the corner. Ciampa exposes his knee and waits for AJ to get up. Ciampa charges but AJ side-steps and fights back. AJ dazes Ciampa with a pele kick. AJ goes for a Styles Clash but Miz attacks from behind and drops AJ with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz and Ciampa stand tall together over AJ as Miz’s music starts back up. They shake hands to end the segment.

– Still to come, Liv Morgan is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package that shows Liv Morgan’s big night at Money In the Bank on Saturday.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Morgan enters the ring and a “you deserve it!” chant breaks out. Morgan thanks everyone and says we deserved it instead. She is so proud to be standing here as the SmackDown Women’s Champion and all her dreams came true on one big night at Money In the Bank. Morgan says the fan support got her through the other 6 competitors in Money In the Bank. She thanks them for believing her and staying with her through every step, even when she didn’t feel like believing. Liv says the fans gave her the confidence needed to win Money In the Bank and cash in the same night to defeat Ronda Rousey. Liv goes on and says this isn’t just for her, this title is for all of you, too. The music interrupts and out comes Natalya.

Natalya says Liv owes her because she is the only reason Liv was able to cash in her MITB contract as she destroyed Rousey’s knee with the Sharpshooter. Natalya says she’d take a thank you but she’d much rather take the SmackDown Women’s Title. Liv feels like Natalya is having a hard time accepting her loss to Rousey, and since Liv is the new champion, it makes complete and total sense Natalya would come after the giant target on her back. Liv says since they’ll now be sharing a locker room on SmackDown, Natalya knows exactly where to find her if she wants a title shot. The music interrupts and out comes Carmella. She asks why Natalya and Liv are even here because this is RAW, despite the red, white and blue celebration tonight. Carmella tries to stir things up and mentions how she slapped RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Money In the Bank.

Carmella suggests they take their issues to SmackDown and leave the spotlight on her because she is the next RAW Women’s Champion. Liv taunts Carmella some more and says if Carmella really wants Liv out of this ring, make her. Carmella asks Natalya if they’re thinking the same thing. They beat Liv down and she tries to fight back but they’re stomping away in the corner now. The music hits and out comes Belair to make the save. Belair and Morgan send Natalya and Carmella to the floor. Adam Pearce interrupts and announces a tag team match to start right now. Liv and Belair hug as we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Carmella

Carmella and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair begin the match during the break. They briefly go at it before Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan come in, trading holds and counters. Belair tags back in, and so does Carmella.

Carmella drops Belair for a close 2 count. Belair rolls Carmella up for 2, then mocks her from the second rope. Belair dropkicks Carmella and shows off for the crowd. Liv tags in and Belair whips her into Carmella in the corner. Carmella kicks out at 2. Natalya tags back in and takes Liv down. Natalya keeps control with some of her signature offense. Liv kicks out at 2.

Natalya with more offense. She sends Liv face-first into the middle rope, then rolls her for a 2 count. Natalya and Liv brawl in the middle of the ring now. They trade counters and Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Liv reaches for the tag and can’t get it. Belair tosses her hair out and Liv grabs it. Belair uses that to pull her in for the tag.

Belair goes at it with Natalya now. Natalya counters a move with a hurricanrana. Belair goes for a long vertical suplex but Carmella interrupts. Natalya can’t get the Sharpshooter on Belair again. Belair with a long vertical suplex on Natalya. More back and forth as Carmella is legal now. Belair goes for Natalya but Carmella counters and sends her head into the turnbuckles. Carmella poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Carmella and Natalya are taking turns on Belair. Belair tries to tag but Natalya drags her back to their corner and works her over. Liv finally tags in and she unloads on Natalya, then kips-up. Liv with a running high knee in the corner, then a big double knees for a close 2 count. Carmella breaks it up just in time and taunts Liv. Liv drops Carmella but Natalya levels Liv with a clothesline. Belair breaks the pin up just in time.

Carmella sends Belair to the floor and leaps off the apron at her but Belair catches her in mid-air. Carmella counters that and sends Belair face-first into the ring post. Liv with a big knee to Carmella to knock her off the apron to the floor. Liv and Natalya go at it some more. Liv blocks the Sharpshooter and hits Ob-Livion for the pin to win.

Winners: Liv Morgan and Carmella

– After the match, Belair and Morgan celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. Liv and Belair pose in separate corners now with their titles in the air.

– We see footage from earlier today of The Street Profits’ cookout. Veer Mahaan is sitting at a table with a plate of food. Mustafa Ali grabs the plate and sneaks away with it. Veer is upset when he sees his plate is gone, and he’s off on a mission to find the culprit. We see MVP talking up Omos and how everyone in Money In the Bank had to gang up on him. MVP says they are good, they just need to stay the course. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke appears but she is chased by Nikki A.S.H., R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak and Tamina Snuka, with a referee. Reggie is also in the chase but he runs into Omos and goes down. Omos picks Reggie back up and tosses him across the tent. The Street Profits greet Ezekiel now. He talks about growing up with Elias and Elrod, and wishes Angelo Dawkins good luck in the hot dog eating contest. Ezekiel goes to put some ketchup on his dog but it sprays all over Seth Rollins, who is now seething. Zeke uses a bun to try and clean up some of the ketchup off Rollins’ shirt and face. Rollins suddenly starts breaking out in laughter, then stops. Rollins tastes the ketchup and walks off.

– They aired the new cryptic promo that premiered during Money In the Bank.

Seth Rollins vs. Ezekiel

We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to mostly boos. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Ezekiel. The bell rings and Rollins attacks, dropping Zeke and unloading in the corner with stomps. Rollins with more quick offense now. Zeke fights back and lands a German suplex in the middle of the ring.

Rollins goes out for a breather but Zeke chases him right back in. Rollins decks Zeke and nails a neckbreaker. Rollins beats Zeke around now. Rollins with a big chop in the corner. Zeke kicks Rollins away. Zeke with punches and chops in the corner now. Zeke unloads and lifts Rollins high int he air, then slams him to the mat. Zeke chops Rollins again, then presses him high in the air. Rollins comes down but ends up back-dropped over the top rope to the floor.

Zeke follows to the floor but Rollins stays on him. Zeke presses Rollins again and tosses him over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Zeke breaks the count and recovers, then goes for Rollins as we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Zeke counters a move, dropping Rollins with a suplex of his own. Zeke runs over Rollins with shoulders. Zeke with a big fall-away slam. Zeke with a corner splashes, then another. Rollins charges but Zeke catches him with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Rollins blocks another corner splash and drops him face-first into the turnbuckles. Rollins leaps off the top but Zeke catches him in mid-air with a big knee. Rollins kicks out at 2 and Zeke can’t believe it. Rollins and Zeke are up top now. Zeke knocks Rollins to the mat. Rollins runs back up and they tangle on the top. Zeke slides down and ends up nailing a sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count.

Rollins kicks Zeke and punches him. Zeke fights back. Rollins with a big forearm. They trade more strikes in the middle of the ring now. More back and forth and counters, and pin attempts. Rollins rocks Zeke with a big right hand. Zeke counters a back-slide for a big Stomp to get the pin and the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Rollins laughs as he exits the ring now. Rollins stops and returns to the ring. Rollins is now waiting for Zeke to get back up. Rollins charges for another Stomp but Riddle flies in out of nowhere with a big RKO. Rollins finally heads to the stage, selling the RKO, as fans cheer Riddle on while he poses on the top rope.

– We go back to the July 4th cookout and it looks like Otis has defeated Angelo Dawkins in the hot dog eating contest, 23-22, but Akira Tozawa was also in the competition, and he ate 48 to get the win. Theory walks up and reminds Alpha Academy about their six-man match tonight. Otis says he doesn’t feel well.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley to a pop. Lashley hits the corner to pose as the pyro goes off. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Street Profits are out – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. We see how Theory won the Money In the Bank briefcase on Saturday night. Out next comes Theory with his MITB briefcase as Lashley and The Profits look on. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable. Theory and Dawkins start off and go at it. Theory drops Dawkins with a shoulder, then poses and shows off to mostly boos.

Dawkins comes back with a big kick for a close 2 count. Theory rams Dawkins back to the corner where Otis waits with the tag. Otis pounds on Dawkins and levels him. Gable tags in to take over, dropping Dawkins with a leg whip, and another takedown as he focuses on Dawkins’ hurt knee. Gable shows off some to boos. Dawkins fights with Gable but Gable rolls through into an ankle lock. Dawkins gets out and dives to a tag to Ford. Ford rocks Gable and hits a big top rope crossbody. Ford with a big clothesline and a moonsault for a 2 count.

Otis charges but he’s sent to the floor. Theory charges as Lashley comes in but Lashley drop him face-first into the mat. Ford lifts Gable for a suplex while Lashley lifts Theory for a suplex. They hold them in the air while Dawkins counts, then they drop them and send them to the floor to regroup with Otis. Dawkins then runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Theory and Alpha Academy down. Lashley, Ford and Dawkins now pose in the ring together as the heels look on from ringside. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory works Ford over. Theory drops a big knee and grounds Ford with a headlock as fans begin to rally. Ford counters and spikes Theory down. Gable comes in but Ford sends him out. Ford leaps for a tag but Gable runs over and brings Dawkins to the floor. Otis runs over Dawkins at ringside now.

More back and forth now as it comes down to Lashley and Theory. Lashley works Theory over. Gable tags in and Lashley gets the upperhand on him as well. Theory taunts Lashley and Lashley decks Otis but Theory drops down to the floor and poses to taunt Lashley. Ford runs over and launches Theory through the air with a big shoulder. Lashley goes back to work on Gable but Otis breaks up the pin just in time. Ford charges and Otis sends him to the floor with ease. Otis drops Dawkins with a big back elbow.

Lashley hits a big Spear to Otis. Ford follows up with a top rope Frogsplash to Otis. Gable comes in with a big suplex to dump Ford on his head. Gable also drops Lashley and hits a big moonsault but Lashley kicks out just in time. Lashley counters a roll-up by Gable, then ducks a forearm and comes back with a Spear. Lashley covers Gable for the pin to win.

Winners: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

– After the match, Lashley and The Profits stand tall to celebrate as the music hits, then they head to the back. We go to replays. We come back to Gable checking on Otis, who isn’t feeling so well after the 48 hot dogs he consumed earlier. Otis ends up hurling hot dogs all over the ring. We get a replay of Otis puking his dogs up.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Becky Lynch now. Becky says no one gives a damn about Otis, this is about Big Time and Otis doesn’t get to share her spotlight because he ate too many hot dogs. Megan asks if Becky is upset about Money In the Bank or her No Holds Barred match with Asuka tonight. Becky says she is upset, her body is broken to bits, and she’s mad as hell. She says ever since Asuka returned after WrestleMania 38, anything that could go wrong has gone wrong. She goes on and says she should’ve never had to fight her way into the Triple Threat at Hell In a Cell as it should’ve been her vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and she should’ve never had to fight her way into Money In the Bank, but she did and that makes her a fighter. Becky says Asuka can try and ruin her life all she wants but tonight she will win this No Holds Barred match and make her way back to her title. Lynch says she is ready for Asuka, but Asuka is not ready for No Holds Barred Becky.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. R-Truth

We go back to the ring and out comes R-Truth dressed as Uncle Sam. He hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another replay of Otis throwing up. The announcers plug tomorrow’s WWE NXT Great American Bash special episode. We go back to the ring and R-Truth gets some “USA!” chants going. He introduces himself and gets the crowd to pop for Independence Day. He recalls how those brave souls saved Earth from that alien invasion back in 1996. He gives shout-outs to Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Vivica Fox, actors of the 1996 hit Independence Day. Truth says as we honor them, he would like to read his favorite passage from the Constitution – welcome to Earth! SmackDown’s Ludwig Kaiser interrupts from the stage now, standing with a mic under his spotlight.

Kaiser says if we’re done with this ridiculous charade, his name is Ludwig Kaiser, and he is here to introduce us to a man who is actually worthy of a celebration. Kaiser calls on everyone to stand and pay respect to your WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Ring General. The music hits and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Gunther and Kaiser march to the ring now. Gunther enters and stares Truth down in the middle of the ring. Truth gets a “USA!” chant going. Gunther slaps Truth’s hat and wig off but somewhat misses, and then tries again and knocks it side-ways. A referee enters the ring and here we go.

Truth fixes his costume and turns back around to a big boot from Gunther as the bell rings. Gunther beats Truth around now and stomps on him. Truth fights back but Gunther levels him with a big clothesline. Gunther then delivers the big powerbomb in the middle of the ring, covering for the pin to quickly win this non-title bout.

Winner: Gunther

– After the match, Gunther and Kaiser stand tall as the music hits.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Alexa Bliss, who has Lilly with her. Morant asks Bliss what she thinks of her friend Liv Morgan cashing in to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Bliss says again, she doesn’t have friends here, but she’s genuinely happy for Liv. Bliss told everyone Liv would be champion one day and she’s happy to see her succeed. However, it did make Bliss want to hold something other than Lilly. Bliss thinks it’s time for some championship gold of her own. She knows Becky Lynch and Carmella want to be the next one to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, but she thinks it’s time for some Twisted Bliss. Bliss says plus how cute would it be to see Lilly coming out with a matching title. Asuka interrupts and rants some. She says she will beat Becky tonight and then become the next RAW Women’s Champion. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a SummerSlam video package for the Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.