Liv Morgan gets all the love on social media from peers

It’s no secret that Liv Morgan is one of the most-liked individuals backstage at WWE and her cash-in on Saturday night, winning the Smackdown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey, sparked a lot of tweets from her peers, both those in WWE and in AEW.

Sami Zayn, Xavier Woods, Titus O’Neil, Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Tamina Stuka, Ronda Rousey, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Lita, Trish Stratus, Sean Waltman, Booker T, Renee Paquette, Nayla Rose, Ruby Soho, Athena, Amanda Huber, and many others all offered their congratulations on social media.

In the mean time, Rousey’s former photographer uploaded a photo on Instagram saying that Ronda never requested or demanded that she would be champion and made sure that the Smackdown Women’s title was passed on to the hardest worker at Money In The Bank.

Rousey also uploaded a post on Instagram telling her friend Liv Morgan that she deserved it…and said that Natalya is still a bitch! Ouch!