Chris Jericho on Impractical Jokers
AEW’s Chris Jericho is scheduled to appear on Impractical Jokers this week.
As seen in the previews below, Jericho will join Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn for a new episode of the hit TruTV show. The episode will air this Thursday at 10pm ET.
Jericho’s episode involves an ice bath, a milk bong, and more. You can see a preview clip and photo below:
No fireballs? No problem! #AEW Star @IAmJericho is ice-cold on an all-new #ImpracticalJokers @truTVjokers this THURSDAY at 10/9c on @truTV pic.twitter.com/lLjx2A0AUd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2022
The Jericho Appreciation Society looks a little different here 👀
AEW's own @IAmJericho teams up with the Impractical Jokers Thursday at 10/9c on @truTV pic.twitter.com/jLxqstQkER
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 2, 2022
Don't miss Thursday's new episode featuring celebrity guest @IAmJericho 10pmET on @trutv #impracticaljokers pic.twitter.com/ANBMddyjjh
— Impractical Jokers (@truTVjokers) July 4, 2022