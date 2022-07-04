Chris Jericho on Impractical Jokers

AEW’s Chris Jericho is scheduled to appear on Impractical Jokers this week.

As seen in the previews below, Jericho will join Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn for a new episode of the hit TruTV show. The episode will air this Thursday at 10pm ET.

Jericho’s episode involves an ice bath, a milk bong, and more. You can see a preview clip and photo below: