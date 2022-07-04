Big E says neck surgery “off the table” and provides update

Former WWE champion Big E wrote on Twitter that neck surgery is now “off the table” and won’t be requiring it for the broken neck injury he suffered.

But it’s not all good news for Big E.

“My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing,” he wrote.

E broke his neck on an episode of Smackdown beck in March when he was belly-to-belly suplexed by Ridge Holland at ringside and landed right on his neck.

In May he provided another update, saying his C1 vertebra was not healing as originally hoped and had to spend an extra couple of months in a neck brace to help the process. He recently dumped the neck brace and has pretty much full motion of his neck.