7/4/22 AEW Elevation Results

Jul 4, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Detroit, Michigan.

  1. Anna Jay (w/-1) defeated Megan Meyers
  2. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) defeated GPA and Isaiah Broner
  3. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt) defeated James Alexander and Ren Jones
  4. Anthony Ogogo defeated Pat Monix
  5. Hikaru Shida and Yuka Sakazaki defeated Heather Reckless and Laynie Luck
  6. Trios Tag Team Match
    Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno) (w/-1) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall)

Post Category: AEW, News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dahlia

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal