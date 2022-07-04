7/4/22 AEW Elevation Results
Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Detroit, Michigan.
- Anna Jay (w/-1) defeated Megan Meyers
- Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) defeated GPA and Isaiah Broner
- Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt) defeated James Alexander and Ren Jones
- Anthony Ogogo defeated Pat Monix
- Hikaru Shida and Yuka Sakazaki defeated Heather Reckless and Laynie Luck
- Trios Tag Team Match
Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno) (w/-1) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall)