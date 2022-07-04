7/3/22 WWE house show results from Tucson, AZ

– The New Day d The Viking Raiders

– Drew McIntyre d Sheamus

– Shinsuke Nakamura d Jinder Mahal

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka / Carmella

– Omos d Cedric Alexander

– WWE U.S. Title : Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Theory

– WWE IC Title : Gunther ( c ) ( w/ L Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet

– Tucson Street Fight : Riddle d Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM