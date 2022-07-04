7/3/22 WWE house show results from Tucson, AZ
– The New Day d The Viking Raiders
– Drew McIntyre d Sheamus
– Shinsuke Nakamura d Jinder Mahal
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka / Carmella
– Omos d Cedric Alexander
– WWE U.S. Title : Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Theory
– WWE IC Title : Gunther ( c ) ( w/ L Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet
– Tucson Street Fight : Riddle d Seth Rollins
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM
