WWE marathon on A&E this holiday weekend

A&E is airing a WWE marathon this 4th of July weekend ahead of the arrival of the new WWE block on Sundays which starts on July 10.

Two Most Wanted Treasures episodes of Jake Roberts and Ric Flair and Biographies of Mick Foley, Ultimate Warrior, Steve Austin, and Randy Savage occupy today’s programming from 1PM until Midnight.

Tomorrow starting at Midnight, it’s Biographies of Steve Austin, Randy Savage (repeated later in the afternoon), Bret Hart (repeated later in the afternoon), Roddy Piper, Mick Foley, and two episodes of Most Wanted Treasures with The Dream Team and Booker T will air until 5PM ET.

On Tuesday it’s a morning block from 8AM with Most Wanted Treasures featuring The Undertaker and Kane, Ric Flair, and Andre The Giant.

The new WWE and A&E 9-week programming schedule will kick off next week with a four-hour block every Sunday: Biography: WWE Legends at 8PM ET, WWE Rivals at 10PM ET, and WWE Smack Talk at 11PM ET.