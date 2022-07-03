Veteran wrestler passes away

Sad news to report as the wrestling world has lost a long-time veteran wrestler. “Irish” Terry Gunn has passed away of kidney failure.

Terry Gunn wrestled for various promotions in the Northeast including the WWWF and WWF mostly as an enhancement talent on the national nevel.

We spoke to Mr. Gunn in 2008 about his career. You can relive that interview in the below.

The family is looking for help with his final expenses. If you can, help out!

– Click Here to Help the Family!