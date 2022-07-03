Update on Bayley

Bayley has been out of action for over a year after suffering a torn ACL during training last July. Fightful Select has an update on the multi-time women’s champion’s injury status.

According to Fightful, WWE sources confirmed that Bayley has indeed been preparing for an in-ring return. Bayley hinted at that possibility recently on social media, and the report states that sources inside the company mentioned she has been in the ring working on a return to action.

Fightful notes that there are currently no additional details on her training process or a timetable for her return.

Additionally, it’s reported that as of Friday night, Bayley was not in Las Vegas for WWE Money in the Bank, though neither was a significant portion of the roster due to their attendance at SmackDown.