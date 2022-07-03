Notes on Sasha Banks and Theory

– Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sasha Banks’ situation with WWE isn’t something people within the company care about anymore. Sasha’s attempts at getting out of her contract with the market leaders are no longer being discussed amongst locker room members.

– Last night after Money in the Bank went off the air, Mr Money in the Bank Theory cut a promo bragging about winning the briefcase and also took a shot at John Cena. He said “Whether you like it or not, you can’t deny the future, you can’t deny the gifts, you can’t deny the talent. You can’t deny that at only 24 years old, the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE history. Just remember one thing Las Vegas, I’m going to enjoy my night as Mr. Money in the Bank. Hey, it ain’t easy being the best looking, the best in the ring. Going straight forward to the top, ain’t nobody can touch me. Not even John Cena. Everyone else’s time is up, and my time is now.”

