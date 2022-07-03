More on the teaser promo that aired during WWE MITB

The new teaser promo that aired during WWE Money In the Bank is reportedly for the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

We noted earlier how WWE aired the promo that featured references to WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero, The Dudleys and Kurt Angle, and a reference to The Hardys, among others. It was then noted, via Wrestlevotes, that fans should not get “overly excited” for what the teaser is leading to. That remark led to speculation on the video being related to something like WWE 2K23, but that was not confirmed.

In an update, there are now conflicting reports on the point of the video as Fightful Select reports that the working plan is for the teaser to represent Edge and his return.

It was noted that the crosses in the video were a reference to Edge’s former tag team partner, current AEW star Christian Cage. The other references to people like Angle and The Dudleys are also related to Edge and some of his biggest feuds.

Edge has been away from WWE TV since being kicked out of The Judgment Day by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and their new member, Finn Balor, on the June 6 RAW. Edge was stretchered away from the ring after the beatdown that night, and the storyline update from WWE noted that he was taken to a local medical facility with head injuries. Another storyline injury update on Edge was issued during WWE’s The Bump later that week, noting that Edge suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was found when he underwent orbital CT scans at a medical facility.

There was no timeframe for Edge’s return to action, but it was reported that plans called for him to be a babyface when he returned. It was reported how Edge was against the change in plans for The Judgment Day.

