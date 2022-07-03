Matthew Rehwoldt blasts WES for costing him “time and income”

IMPACT star Matthew Rehwoldt issued a statement on his personal Twitter account this morning taking aim at the new Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) promotion, which was started by his former WWE colleagues, the Legion of Pain (Authors of Pain), and originally had him booked for their premiere event.

According to Rehwoldt, there has been numerous miscommunications between himself and the new federation and now he has been completely ghosted, a move that caused him to miss a different booking and lose out on some money. Rehwoldt isn’t shy of calling out WES for their sloppiness, and later warns fans about buying tickets or the show on pay-per-view.

His full series of tweets reads, “So @wesofficialtv has cost me time and now cost me income. I was asked to be on this show but had a conflicting booking. I was told they really wanted me and would pay me upfront. So as they were former colleagues I took them at their word and passed on my other booking. And since I have been completely ghosted. Zero communication. I have friends booked for the show and luckily some of them have been paid already but I doubt the show will happen. No travel, hotel, or any pertinent information has been shared with anyone I know.

Now I’m also out a weekend or income due to them. Part of that is on me as I chose to forgo my other date… But as I said I was told repeatedly that “for sure“ this was happening and they wanted me to be there. I would be wary of buying a ticket or the broadcast of this show.”