Liv Morgan: “The greatest moment of my life so far!”

Just moments after winning the Smackdown Women’s championship, Liv Morgan spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani backstage to give her first reaction.

Crying and laughing at the same time, Morgan was overcome with emotions as she tried to put into words what she had just gone through.

“This is everything, there are no words to describe this. This is everything. I can’t believe it oh my gosh,” Liv said. “I wanted this my whole entire life, it’s overwhelming and surreal but this is the feeling that I’ve been searching my whole life for. Wow!”

Asked if the reality was better than the dream, Morgan said that she dreamt about this moment her entire life and going through it now it’s so much better. She said no one deserves anything in life, but she earned this and that’s what makes it so much better.

Liv admitted that over the past year she lost a bit of confidence but never lost hope but there was a time where she thought this wasn’t in the cards for her. She credited her fans for continuing to believe in her even though at times she gave them nothing to believe in.

Her eight-year journey is something she’s proud of and she started as a girl who no one thought would amount to anything in this business and worked her ass off to show everyone she belongs.

Asked what Ronda Rousey told her after she hugged her in the ring, Morgan said she told her that she said you deserve it, something that fans also chanted following her win.

“It still doesn’t feel real. I can’t believe it’s mine. You have to kill me to get this out of my hands,” joked Morgan, who described yesterday as “the greatest moment of my life so far.”

Meanwhile, her former tag team partner and now AEW star Ruby Soho reacted to Liv’s win on social media.

“She DID IT!!!!!!!!!” she wrote, adding a crying emoji. “Smiling from ear to ear right now.”