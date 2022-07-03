Happy Corbin attacks, answers Pat McAfee SummerSlam challenge after MITB

The feud between Pat McAfee and Happy Baron Corbin continued after tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank event, and now their match at SummerSlam is on.

As noted, Money In the Bank went off the air with Men’s MITB Ladder Match Theory celebrating his briefcase win, which came after he dropped the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night. WWE released post-show footage of Corbin attacking McAfee after the show went off the air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The video shows McAfee and Michael Cole standing next to the barrier as Theory wrapped up his celebration. Corbin suddenly grabbed McAfee from behind and pulled him over the barrier, then beat him down as fans looked on. Corbin then tossed McAfee back over the barrier and beat him up some more, finishing him off with End of Days.

Corbin then wrapped up the post-show segment by accepting McAfee’s challenge for WWE SummerSlam. Full video can be seen below.

As we’ve noted, McAfee and Corbin had words last month, which led to McAfee challenging Corbin to a match at SummerSlam two weeks ago. Corbin dodged the challenge on Friday’s go-home SmackDown, and was later taunted by McAfee when he failed to qualify for Money In the Bank. Now he has attacked McAfee and accepted the challenge for SummerSlam.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is what looks to be the updated card:

No Holds Barred Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Below is video of Corbin and McAfee-