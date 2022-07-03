Crowbar speaks on being pushed to be WWE’s physical therapist, AEW’s injuries, more

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Wrestling veteran Crowbar recently spoke with PWMania.com. The former WWE, AEW, WCW and ECW star discussed AEW’s injuries, being pushed to be WWE’s physical therapist, meeting Vince McMahon, and more. Here are the highlights:

On AEW’s injuries:

“Modern wrestling has incredible athleticism. But they’re sometimes missing the judgment of whether something needs to be done or not. I love the wild stuff, but there comes a time where you need to consider the pros and cons of certain spots and figure out if there’s a high probability that they could get hurt. And if there is, figure something else out. These guys are so athletic, and there’s so many things they can do. They can do something else, and the audience will love it just as much. And they’re already over. They don’t need to risk their body and career. That’s why I’m 48 and can still wrestle at the level that I do.”

On Vince McMahon and being pushed to be WWE’s physical therapist:

“It [Meeting Vince McMahon] was very brief. It was always a nod and a wave. But I do remember when Road Dogg hurt his hip and needed to wrestle. At the time, they didn’t have a trainer on the road with them, so I wrapped up Road Dogg’s hip before his match, and he said he felt okay to go wrestle. And Vince thanked me for that.

That started a conversation where Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, and Mick Foley were pushing for me to be the company’s PT for the road after I graduated. It didn’t materialize, for whatever reason.”

Where he’s currently wrestling:

“I’ve been working regularly with ISPW, doing tag team wrestling with Adam [Payne]. I’ve also been doing Outlaw Wrestling and other companies. I’m taking the bookings as they come, and we’ll see where it goes. It’s a fun ride!”

Crowbar also speaks on keeping a cool head during the time period when the culture was different, his career outside of wrestling and more.