Alan Angels announced for upcoming NJPW tag team tournament

Eight teams will compete for the right to become the inaugural NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the bracket for the eight-team tournament, which will be kick off on the July 9 episode of NJPW STRONG.

The bracket is as follows:

The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) vs. Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura

WCWC (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)

Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)

Dark Order (Alan Angels & Evil Uno) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)