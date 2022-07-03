Alan Angels announced for upcoming NJPW tag team tournament
Eight teams will compete for the right to become the inaugural NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the bracket for the eight-team tournament, which will be kick off on the July 9 episode of NJPW STRONG.
The bracket is as follows:
The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) vs. Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura
WCWC (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)
Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)
Dark Order (Alan Angels & Evil Uno) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
The first ever STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions will be crowned July 24 in Charlotte NC!
Take a look at the brackets for the tournament, kicking off Saturday night at 8/7c on #njpwSTRONG!
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 3, 2022